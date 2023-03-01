The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has started the online registration process for MAH MCA CET 2023. Candidates can apply for the exam at the official website mcacet2023.mahacet.org till March 9.

The MAH MCA CET 2023 entrance exam will be conducted on March 25 and 26, according to the exam calendar issued earlier.

The test will be held for admission to the Master of Computer Applications course for the academic year 2023- 24 at various examination centers within and outside Maharashtra State. The test will be conducted online with a duration of 90 minutes.

The detailed exam timetable will be shared in due course of time on the home page of the respective course.

Here’s MAH MCA CET 2023 Information Bulletin.

Eligibility criteria

The candidate should have passed B.C.A or B.Sc. (Computer Science) or B.Sc (IT) or B.E. (CSE) or B.Tech (CSE) or B.E. (IT) or B.Tech. (IT) or equivalent Degree and obtained at least 50% marks in aggregate.

Examination Fee

The exam fee for General Category is Rs 1000 and the reserved category Rs 800.

Steps to apply for MAH MCA CET 2023: