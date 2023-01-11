State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced the exam dates for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MHT CET 2023. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. The Board will conduct the Common Entrance Tests for various courses in the month of June.

According to the schedule, MHT CET 2023 will be held from May 9 to 13 for PCM Group and May 15 to 20 for PCB Group. MHT-CET-2022 will be conducted for admission to UG Professional Courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education for the academic year 2022-23.

Here’s MAHACET 2023 timetable.