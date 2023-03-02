Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will release the admit cards today for prelim exams for the posts of TGT Arts, TGT Science (PCM) & TGT Science (CBZ)) under the Regular Teacher-2022 recruitment. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC TGT prelim exam for Arts, Science (PCM) & Science (CBZ) will be held from March 10 to 13 in computer-based mode. The exam will consist of 100 questions for 100 marks and will be of 2 hours in duration. The admit card will be released on March 2.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 7540 vacancies including TGT Arts: 1970, TGT PCM: 1419 and TGT CBZ: 1205.

Steps to download OSSC TGT admit card 2023:

  1. Visit the official website ossc.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on TGT admit card link (when available)
  3. Key in your login details and submit
  4. The OSSC TGT admit card will appear on screen, download
  5. Take a printout for future reference