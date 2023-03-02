Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the revised exam date for the post of Prosecuting Officer Preliminary Examination Paper II. As per the notification, Paper II is scheduled to be conducted on March 16 at the centres to be notified separately.

Earlier, the exam was conducted on January 29, 2023. However, the Commission received various representations from the candidates through the JandK High Court Bar Association, Jammu and others, registering their grievance that the examination of the qualifying Paper II of the said Preliminary examination was of a standard higher than the level prescribed in the notification and majority of them could not qualify the same. It was requested to either re-conduct the examination or allow all the aspirants to appear for the Main exam. The Commission decided to conduct Paper II afresh, reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 120 PO vacancies.

Steps to download the exam schedule

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on PO Paper II revised exam schedule

The revised exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule

Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Main examination and Personality test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.