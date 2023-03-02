Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the final result of the 2019 Junior Assistant recruitment examination. Eligible candidates can download their results from Commission’s official website upsssc.gov.in.

The document verification (DV) round was conducted from February 3 to April 30 in two sessions- 10.00 AM and 2.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1403 vacancies.

Steps to download Junior Assistant 2019 result

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Junior Assistant 2019 result link

The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.