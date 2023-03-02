The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the online application process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ till April 5.

The Karnataka KCET 2023 exam will be conducted on May 20 and 21 and the Kannada language test on May 22. The exam will be held in two sessions: 10.30 – 11.50 AM and 2.30 – 3.50 PM. The admit card will be released on May 5 from 11.00 AM.

Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organized for providing admissions in undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state.

Here’s Karnataka KCET 2023 Information Bulletin.

Here’s KCET 2023 notification.

Steps to apply for KCET 2023:

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ On the homepage, click on ‘UGCET -2023 Online Application Registration link’ Register and proceed with application process Upload required documents, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for KCET 2023.