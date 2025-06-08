Reading
-
1
‘Jarann’ review: Amruta Subhash is terrified, terrifying and terrific in horror thriller
-
2
How independent Bangladesh introduced made-in-India one taka notes to end use of Pakistani currency
-
3
‘To be an artist or a writer, you have to be in the business of serious noticing’: Amitava Kumar
-
4
June global nonfiction: From 14th to 21st century, six new books tell humanity’s essential stories
-
5
Slighted by Trump, India must rejig foreign policy paradigm
-
6
Manipur: Curfew imposed in Bishnupur, public gatherings banned in four other districts
-
7
‘What remains / are the poems, the songs / that mortality sings’: Griffin Poetry Prize winning poems
-
8
In Mumbai, BJP unleashes penguin politics to help it fly in civic polls
-
9
Catfish species found in Ganga point to India’s freshwater fish diversity
-
10
Tragic idiom: Reading Banu Mushtaq in Kannada for the context and themes of her ‘rebellion’ stories