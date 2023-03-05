The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will soon commence the online application process for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2023 (UPJEE 2023). Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 1 to 5, 2023. The registration schedule will be released in due course of time. Candidates can check eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300 per application, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.