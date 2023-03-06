Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the exam hall ticket for the post of Town Planning Building Overseer. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC TBPO exam will be conducted on March 12 in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 to 5.00 PM.

“All the candidates are hereby advised to download Hall Tickets well in advance to avoid last-minute rush. Candidates are directed to follow the Guidelines and Instructions as provided on the Hall Ticket,” the notice said.

The TSPSC TBPO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 175 vacancies of Town Planning Building Overseer under the control of the Director of Town and Country Planning in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department. The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR based.

Steps to download TSPSC TPBO hall ticket 2023:



Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on TPBO admit card link

Key in your TSPSC ID, date of birth and submit

The TSPSC TPBO hall ticket will appear on screen, download

Take a printout for future reference.

