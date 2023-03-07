Today is the last day to apply online for recruitment to the post of Assistant (Group-B Post) at the High Court of Judicature at Patna. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in. The last date for making online fee payment is March 9.

The Patna HC Assistant Preliminary test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on April 30, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 550 Assistant posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 18 years and the upper age limit is 37 years as on January 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for female, and reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University/ Institution. Diploma/ Certificate of at least six month’s course in Computer Application from a recognised Institution.

Here’s Patna High Court Assistant recruitment 2023 notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Test (Multiple Choice Question Based Objective Type), Written Test (Descriptive Type), Computer Proficiency Test, and Interview.

Examination Fee

The applicants from Unreserved/ BC/ EBC/ EWS category will have to pay the fee of Rs 1200, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to SC/ ST/ OH category candidates.

Steps to apply for Patna High Court Assistant recruitment:

Visit the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitments” tab Click on “Notice regarding Assistant Recruitment Examination, 2023—Apply Online” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Patna High Court Assistant vacancy 2023.