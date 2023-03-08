Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will tomorrow, March 9, open the online application correction window for the post of Assistant Motor Vehicles Inspector (AMVI). Eligible candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms on the official website tspsc.gov.in till March 11, 2023.

The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 113 vacancies of Assistant Motor Vehicles Inspector in the Transport Department. The pay scale is Rs 45,960- 1,24,150.

The TSPSC AMVI exam (Objective Type) is scheduled to be held on April 23 in Hyderabad.

Here’s the official notification.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be based on marks secured in the written examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR Based.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.