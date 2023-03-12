Indian Post has announced the result of the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment 2023. Candidates can check the result on the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

The Indian Post GDS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40889 vacancies in different circles. The shortlisted candidates should report for verification along with originals and two sets of self-attested photocopies of all the relevant documents.

Steps to check India Post GDS result 2023: