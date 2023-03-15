Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the admit card for Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO) (Generalist) Phase II (Main) Exam. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website licindia.in.

Phase II (Main examination) is scheduled to be held on March 18, 2023. A total of 7754 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 Assistant Administrative Officers posts.

Steps to download Phase II (Main) Exam

Visit the official website licindia.in On the homepage, click on “Career—Recruitment of AAO(Generalist)-2023” Click on Phase II (Main) examination Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Procedure

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Mains exam, and interview round.

