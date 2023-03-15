The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the examination calendar for forthcoming examinations, 2023. Eligible candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the West Bengal Judicial Service (Preliminary) Examination 2022 will be held on March 26, 2023, whereas the WBJS (Final) Examination 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from May 4 to 13, 2023.

The Limited Departmental Audit & Accounts Service Examination, 2022 will be conducted from April 26 to 28, 2023. Candidates can check more details available in the examination calendar.

Steps to download the exam calendar

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “TENTATIVE SCHEDULE OF COMMISSION’S FORTHCOMING EXAMINATIONS, 2023” Check and download the exam calendar Take a printout for future reference

