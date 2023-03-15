Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the exam city details for the Assistant Commandant CGCAT – 01/2024 exam. Candidates can check their ICG AC exam city at the portal joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

“Admit Card will be available for download through Candidate’s login 72 to 48 hours before the date of exam. The same would also be mailed on the registered E-mail ID of the candidate,” said the notice.

ICG Assistant Commandant 01/2024 batch notification offers 50 posts of General Duty and Commercial Pilot Entry, 20 posts of Technical (Engineering & Electrical) and 1 Law officer.

The Stage-I Screening Test for the eligible applicants will be a Computer Based Examination conducted at various centers all over India. The screening test will be conducted in MCQ pattern with maximum marks of 400 consisting of 100 questions with four marks for each correct answer and one negative marking for each incorrect answer.

Steps to apply for ICG assistant commandant exam city:



Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in Go to ‘Join ICG as Officers(CGCAT)‘ and click on Exam Date link Login using email ID and password The ICG AC exam city slip will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct ink to download ICG CGCAT 01/2024 exam city.

Selection procedure

The selection of Officer Recruits is based on an all-India order of merit which is based on the performance of candidate in various stages (I – V) of examination and the number of vacancies available for the post. The stages include Stage-I Computer Based Examination, Stage-II Preliminary Selection Board (PSB), Stage-III: Final Selection Board (FSB), Stage-IV (Medical Examination) and Stage-V (Induction).