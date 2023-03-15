Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Sub Divisional Agricultural Officer. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hpsc.gov.in from March 21 to April 10.

The HPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 37 vacancies for the Sub Divisional Agricultural Officer and equivalent (Administrative Cadre) (Group-B) in the Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana with Pay Matrix Level - 7 (Rs 44,900-1,42,400).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 42 years as on March 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: B.Sc (Honours) in Agriculture and 2nd class M.Sc. in Agriculture from a recognized university. Hindi or Sanskrit upto Matric Standard or Higher Education.

Here’s HPSC SDAO recruitment 2023 notification.

Application Fee

For male candidates from General category and all reserved categories of other States, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all female candidates of the General category and all reserved categories of other States, and for male and female candidates of SC / BC-A / BC-B / ESM and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories of Haryana will have to pay the fee of Rs 250.