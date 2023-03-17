Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Regular Teachers for Government Secondary Schools under S & ME Department. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website ossc.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till March 19, 2023, using their user credentials. Objections received beyond the stipulated date will not be considered.

The Preliminary exam was conducted from March 10 to 13 in computer-based mode.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 7540 vacancies including TGT Arts: 1970, TGT PCM: 1419 and TGT CBZ: 1205.

Steps to download the answer key



Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Regular Teacher answer key link

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Raise objections, if any

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.