Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Sub Divisional Agricultural Officer and equivalent (Administrative Cadre) (Group-B) in Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana under Advt No. 22 of 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hpsc.gov.in from March 21 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is April 10, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 37 SDAO posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 42 years as on March 1, 2023. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: B.Sc (Honours) Agriculture and 2nd class M.Sc. in Agriculture from a recognized University. Hindi or Sanskrit upto Matric Standard or 10+2/B.A/M.A. with Hindi as one of the subjects.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

For male candidates from General category and all reserved categories of other States, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all female candidates of the General category and all reserved categories of other States, and for male and female candidates of SC / BC-A / BC-B / ESM and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories of Haryana will have to pay the fee of Rs 250.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.