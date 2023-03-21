The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will today, March 21, close the online application window for the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The WBCS Prelim Exam 2023 will be held at various centres in Kolkata and in certain other districts in West Bengal tentatively in the month of June 2023 or thereabout. Based on the results of the WBCS exam, recruitment to the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) and certain other services and posts will be made.

The number of vacancies to be filled will be issued later. The services and posts to which recruitment is made on the results of the WBCS are divided into groups: A, B, C and D with a graduated syllabus.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: 21-36 years as on January 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for S.C. & S.T. candidates and by 3 years for O.B.C. (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates of West Bengal.

Educational Qualification: A degree from a recognized University. Ability to read, write and speak in Bengali.

Here’s WBPSC WBCS notification 2023.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 210. SC/ST candidates of West Bengal and PWD are exempted.

Before applying for the examination, candidates are required to enroll themselves as per ‘ONE TIME REGISTRATION ’ scheme through the same website. Those who have already made enrollment through the same website need not enroll once again.

Steps to apply for WBCS 2023

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in Click on ‘One Time Registration’ under Candidate’s Corner section Fill the form using personal and contact details and generate your Enrollment Number Login using the enrollment number password Fill the application form for the Exam Upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download the application form for future reference

Selection Process

The W.B.C.S. (Exe.) Exam consists of two parts – (1) Written Examination and (2) Personality Test. Written Examination will be held in two successive stages, viz., (i) Preliminary Examination (Objective MCQ Type) for 200 marks and (ii) Main Examination (Both Objective MCQ Type and Conventional Type).

Candidates selected on the results of the Prelims will be allowed admission to the Main exam and those selected on the basis of results of the Main Exam will be called to appear at the Personality Test.