CUET PG 2022 registration window opens; apply till April 19
Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in till April 19 upto 5.00 PM.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate admissions (CUET-PG) 2023. Candidates seeking admissions to Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges can apply on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in till April 19 upto 5.00 PM.
Applicants will be able to make changes in the particulars of the application form from April 20 to 23, 2023.
The entrance exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours. The date and time will be announced later of the official website.
Application Fee
|In India (Fee In ₹)
|Outside India (Fee In ₹)
|Category
|Application Fee (for up to three Test Papers)
| Fees for additional
Test Papers (Per
Test Paper)
|Application Fee (for up to three Test Papers)
|Fees for additional Test Papers (Per Test Paper)
|General
|Rs 1000
|Rs 500
|Rs 5000
|Rs 1500
|OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS
|Rs 800
|Rs 400
|SC/ST/Third Gender
|Rs 750
|Rs 400
|PwBD
|Rs 700
|Rs 400
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, qualifications and other details available in the notification below:
Direct link to the Information Bulletin.
Steps to apply for CUET PG 2023
- Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on “Registration for CUET(PG)-2023”
- Register and login to apply
- Fill up the required details, pay the fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for CUET PG 2023.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.