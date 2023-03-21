The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate admissions (CUET-PG) 2023. Candidates seeking admissions to Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges can apply on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in till April 19 upto 5.00 PM.

Applicants will be able to make changes in the particulars of the application form from April 20 to 23, 2023.

The entrance exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours. The date and time will be announced later of the official website.

Application Fee In India (Fee In ₹) In India (Fee In ₹) Outside India (Fee In ₹) Outside India (Fee In ₹) Category Application Fee (for up to three Test Papers) Fees for additional Test Papers (Per Test Paper)

Application Fee (for up to three Test Papers) Fees for additional Test Papers (Per Test Paper) General Rs 1000 Rs 500 Rs 5000 Rs 1500 OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS Rs 800 Rs 400 SC/ST/Third Gender Rs 750 Rs 400 PwBD Rs 700 Rs 400

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, qualifications and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Steps to apply for CUET PG 2023

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Registration for CUET(PG)-2023” Register and login to apply Fill up the required details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CUET PG 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.