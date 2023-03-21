Govind Guru Tribal University, Banswara will today, March 21, release the admit card for the Rajasthan State Eligibility Test or Rajasthan SET 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 26 from 11.00 AM to 2.00 PM.

The applicants are directed to being a printed copy of their respective admit cards. The hall ticket will contain details including the exam centre, date and time of the examination, subject name, subject code, and others.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.