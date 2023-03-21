Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the admit card for the written test of Sub Inspector posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website slprbassam.in.

The combined written test is scheduled to be conducted on April 2 from 10.00 AM to 12 noon. The exam will be held in 11 districts including — Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Karbi Anglon, Kamrup (M), Kamrup, Darrang, Sonitpur, Cachar, Nalbari and Kokrajhar.

The Combined Written Test (CWT) will be held for recruitment of 4 posts of Platoon Commander under DGCD & CGHG, Assam, 32 posts of Assistant Jailor under Prison Department, 264 posts of Forester Grade-I under Forest Department, Assam, 42 posts of Sub Inspector of Police (AB) for Assam Commando Battalions, 16 posts of Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) in APRO, 17 posts of Sub Inspector of Police (UB) in Assam Police and 5 posts of Sub Inspector of Police (UB), backlog vacancies for Hills Tribe category in Assam Police

