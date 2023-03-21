Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the admit card for the MAH MCA CET 2023 Entrance Examination. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH MCA CET 2023 entrance exam will be conducted on March 27. The test will be held for admission to the Master of Computer Applications course for the academic year 2023- 24 at various examination centers within and outside Maharashtra State.

The MCA CET would be comprised of four sections viz Mathematics and Statistics, Logical/ Abstract reasoning, English comprehension and verbal ability and Computer Concepts of total 200 marks with composite time of 90 minutes duration.

Steps to download MAH MCA CET admit card 2023:

Visit website cetcell.mahacet.org and go to CET portal Click on MAH MCA CET 2023 admit card link Login using Application Number, date of birth and security pin The MAH MCA CET admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download MAH MCA CET admit card 2023.