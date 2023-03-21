Central Bank of India has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the engagement of Apprentices in branches/offices across India. Candidates need to register himself/herself on the apprenticeship portal – www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in before applying for an apprenticeship in the Bank till April 3.

The Central Bank of India Apprentice exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the second week of April. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5000 Apprentice vacancies. The period of engagement shall be 1 year.

Here’s Central Bank of India apprentice notification 2023.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 20-28 years as of March 31, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for categories like SC/ST/OBC/PWBD.

Qualification: Graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualifications recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate should be proficient in local language.

Selection Process

Selection will be through an online written test. The merit list will be drawn district-wise and category-wise.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 600 for SC/ST/Women candidates, Rs 400 for PWD and Rs 800 for all others.

Application process

Candidates have to register on apprenticeshipindia.gov.in and then apply for the apprentice vacancies. Candidates who have already an account shall login and apply for the vacancy.