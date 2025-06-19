The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI) has released the results for its 2025 recruitment drive. Candidates who appeared for the written examinations held from May 13 to May 20, 2025, can now access their scorecards on the official website crridom.gov.in .

This recruitment aims to fill 246 administrative vacancies:

181 posts for Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) across General, F&A, and S&P categories

65 posts for Junior Stenographer

Steps to view CSIR-CRRI result 2025

Visit the official website crridom.gov.in Under ‘Important Links’, click on ‘Recruitment of JSA & Junior Stenographer’ Apply Online – Live Score Card link Enter your details and submit View and download your result for future reference

Direct link to download CSIR-CRRI 2025 scorecard.

Direct link to download the PDF of shortlisted candidates for CSIR CRRI 2025 recruitment.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.