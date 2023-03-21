Rajasthan High Court has released the model answer keys of the exams for various posts including Junior Judicial Assistant, Junior Assistant, and Clerk Grade II. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website hcraj.nic.in.

The Rajasthan HC written exams were conducted on March 12 and 19. Candidates can raise objections, if any, to the answer key with authentic proof at the official website before March 27 (upto 5.00 PM). The candidate has to pay an online fee of Rs 200 per question for filling objection(s).

After due consideration of objections received, if any, the Final Answer Key (if required) and result of the Written Test shall be published on the official website.

The Rajasthan HC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2756 posts.

Steps to check Rajasthan HC answer key 2023:

Visit the official website hcraj.nic.in Go to Recruitment—RECRUITMENT - Recruitment JrJAs for RHC JAs for RSLSA and DLSAs and Clerks Grade II for RSJA and District Courts 2022 Click on the answer key link The Rajasthan High Court answer key will appear on screen Check and download.

