The Delhi High Court will conclude the online application process soon for the Senior Personal Assistant and Personal Assistant recruitment 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in till March 31.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 60 posts of Senior Personal Assistant and 67 posts of Personal Assistant at the Delhi High Court.

Here’s Delhi High Court Personal Assistant recruitment 2023 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: The candidate’s age should not be below 18 years and over 32 years as on January 1, 2023. Permissible relaxation in upper age limit for reserved categories.

Educational qualification:

Senior Personal Assistant: Graduate from a recognised University and having speed of not less than 110 w.p.m. in Shorthand (English) and 40 w.p.m. in Typewriting (English) on Computer with good working knowledge of Computer.

Personal Assistant: Graduate from a recognised University and having speed of not less than 100 w.p.m. in Shorthand (English) and 40 w.p.m. in Typewriting (English) on Computer with good working knowledge of Computer.

Selection process

Eligible candidates will be required to appear for English Typing Test, English Shorthand Tests, Main (Descriptive) Examination and Interview.

Examination Fee

A non-refundable online fee of Rs 1000 for General/OBC-NCL/EWS and Rs 800 for SC/ST/PWD.

Steps to apply for Delhi High Court recruitment 2023: