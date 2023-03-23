SSC CHSL 2021 DV admit card released on regional websites; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their admit cards from Commission’s regional websites.
The Staff Selection Commission has released the e-admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 Document Verification (DV). Candidates can download their admit cards from Commission’s regional websites.
According to the result declared on March 18, a total of 16,160 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the document verification (DV) round.
Applicants will be able to check the DV schedule available on the respective websites.
Regional Websites
- Central Region
- Madhya Pradesh Region
- Western Region
- Northern Region
- North Western Region
- North Eastern Region
- Southern Region
- Karnataka Kerala Region
- Eastern Region
Steps to download CHSL 2021 DV admit card
- Visit the official websites ssc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on “Admit Card” tab
- Now click on individual regional websites
- Click on the DV e-admit card link
- Login and download the hall ticket
- Take a printout for future reference