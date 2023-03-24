Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to various posts of E – Tendering Professional, Finance Facilitation Professional and Office Attendant. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 28 vacancies, of which 11 vacancies are for the post of E – Tendering Professional, 12 for Finance Facilitation Professional post and 5 for Office Attendant.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates applying for E – Tendering Professional and Finance Facilitation Professional posts should not be more than the age of 50 years, whereas the minimum age limit for the Office Attendant posts is 21 years.

Educational Qualification:

E – Tendering Professional: B.E/B.Tech. OR MBA with knowledge of ETendering, GeM and related internet technologies.

Finance Facilitation Professional: MBA/ ICWA/ B.Com with knowledge of Banks for MSME Sector.

Office Attendant: Minimum 10th Pass. Preference to the candidate having computer knowledge.

Direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 885, whereas Rs 531 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for BECIL recruitment 2023

Visit BECIL’s registration page becilregistration.com Click on New Registration and proceed with the registration process Once registered, login to the portal and apply for the desired post Upload the required documents, pay fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.