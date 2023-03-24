The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has invited online application from eligible candidates for the Education Common Entrance Test (AP EDCET 2023). Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in till April 23 without a late fee. The last date to apply for the exam with a late fee of Rs 1000 is May 2.

The applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from May 3 to 6.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 20 from 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from May 12, 2023. The Preliminary answer key will release on May 24.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications through online only, by paying the registration and processing fee of Rs 650 for unreserved category candidates, Rs 500 for BC category candidates and Rs 450 for SC/ST category candidates. The detailed information regarding eligibility, syllabus, related instructions and procedure for Online Submission of Application is available on the Website https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in;

Steps to apply for AP EdCET 2023

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Click on AP EDCET 2023 link Pay the fee and proceed with the application process Fill up the application form, upload documents and submit Download application and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for AP EDCET 2023.