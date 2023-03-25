The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will soon close the online application window for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) July 2023. The applicants can register on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

The INI CET July 2023 exam will be held on May 7 (Sunday) in cities across India. Applicants will be able to download their admit card from May 1 onwards. The exam will be conducted for admission to PG medical courses [MD/ MS/ M.Ch.(6years)/ DM(6 years)/ MDS] at various eminent institutes.

The exam Prospectus including eligibility criteria along with seat position will be released on March 21. Candidates are advised to check the detailed schedule given in the official notification below.

Here’s INI CET July 2023 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate must possess MBBS degree for MD/MS/DM-6yrs/MCH-6yrs and BDS degree for MDS courses of a recognized University.

Application Fee

General /OBC /Foreign National/OCI applicant: Rs 4000

SC/ST/EWS: Rs 3200

Steps to register for INI CET July 2023:

Visit official website aiimsexams.ac.in Go to ‘Academic Courses’ click on INI-CET link and proceed Click on Registration button and register (login if already registered) Fill the application form, select course and college Upload documents, pay fee and submit form Download application form and take a printout

Here’s direct link to register for INI CET July 2022.

About INI CET

INI-CET is a Combined Entrance Test (CET) for admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] at Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and all new AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru. The INI-CET is conducted twice a year usually in the month of May for admission to July session in the same year and in November for admission starting January next year.