Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Combined Medical Service (CMS) Examination, 2022. Eligible candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from April 17 to May 24, 2023. The reporting time for the forenoon session is 9.00 AM and for the afternoon, the reporting time is 1.00 PM. A total of 1894 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the personality test.

“The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these 1894 candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained,” reads the notification.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 687 posts through the CMS 2022 examination. It includes 314 vacancies of Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service and 300 of Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, 3 of GDMO in New Delhi Municipal Council, and 70 GDMO Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

