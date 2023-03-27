Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Inspectors under Advertisement No. 17 of 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 644 Veterinary Inspectors vacancies, of which 223 posts are reserved for women applicants.

Here’s PSSSB Veterinary Inspectors recruitment 2023 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-37 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Math subjects from a recognized University/Board or 10+2 with Biology/Math, Physics, Chemistry and English subjects from a recognized University/Board and should possess a Diploma in Veterinary Science and Animal Health Technology of two years duration or its equivalent from any recognized university.

Application Fee

The online application fee is Rs 1000 for general category candidates and Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from PwD category. Candidates from SC/ST/EWS and Ex-servicemen & Dependent category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250 and 200, respectively.

Steps to apply for PSSSB Veterinary Inspectors vacancy:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on “Online Applications” Now click on the apply link for Advt No 17/2023 Register and proceed with the application Upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for PSSSB Veterinary Inspectors recruitment 2023.