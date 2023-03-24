Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has reopened the online application window for recruitment to the post of Patwari (Revenue) under Advt. 02/2023 today March 24. Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in till April 2 and pay the fee till April 5. The earlier deadline was March 20.

The PSSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 710 Patwari posts.

Here’s PSSSB Patwari application extension notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 37 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: The applicant should be a Graduate from a recognized university. Possesses at least 120 Hours’ Course with working experience in the use of personal Computer or Information Technology in Office Productivity Applications or Desktop Publishing Applications from a recognized institution or a reputed institution. Applicant must have passed matriculation with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects. More details are in the notification.

Here’s PSSSB Patwari notification 2023.

Application Fee

The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 1000 and Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from PwD category. Candidates from SC/BC category and Ex-servicemen & Dependent category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250 and 200, respectively.

Steps to apply for PSSSB Patwari recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on “Online Applications” Now click on the apply link for Advt No 02/2023 Register and proceed with the application Upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for PSSSB Patwari recruitment 2023.