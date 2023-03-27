Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has released the exam hall tickets for recruitment to Group B and C posts in JIPMER, Puducherry. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website jipmer.edu.in.

The JIPMER Group B/C exam is scheduled to be held on April 2 in three shifts: 9.00 to 10.30 AM, 12 noon to 1.30 PM and 3.30 to 5.00 PM.

The JIPMER recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 69 vacancies, of which 14 vacancies are for Group B posts and 55 vacancies are for Group C posts. The candidates will be selected based on their performance in the Written exam (Computer Based Test) and skill test (if applicable).

Steps to download JIPMER Group B/C hall ticket 2023:

  1. Visit the official website jipmer.edu.in
  2. Click on “Recruitment Of Various Group B & C Posts JIPMER-Puducherry” under Jobs tab
  3. Now click on the Download Hall ticket link
  4. Key in your User ID and password and submit
  5. The JIPMER hall ticket will appear on screen, download
  6. Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JIPMER hall ticket 2023.