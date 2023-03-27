Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has released the exam hall tickets for recruitment to Group B and C posts in JIPMER, Puducherry. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website jipmer.edu.in.

The JIPMER Group B/C exam is scheduled to be held on April 2 in three shifts: 9.00 to 10.30 AM, 12 noon to 1.30 PM and 3.30 to 5.00 PM.

The JIPMER recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 69 vacancies, of which 14 vacancies are for Group B posts and 55 vacancies are for Group C posts. The candidates will be selected based on their performance in the Written exam (Computer Based Test) and skill test (if applicable).

Steps to download JIPMER Group B/C hall ticket 2023:

Visit the official website jipmer.edu.in Click on “Recruitment Of Various Group B & C Posts JIPMER-Puducherry” under Jobs tab

Now click on the Download Hall ticket link Key in your User ID and password and submit The JIPMER hall ticket will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JIPMER hall ticket 2023.