The MP Rajya Sahakari Bank or Apex Bank has invited online applications for the post of Assistant Manager in different categories of Officer Grade. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at the IBPS portal ibpsonline.ibps.in/mprsbmfeb23/ till April 20.

The MP Apex Bank recruitment drive is being conducted for 27 posts of different categories of Officer Grade (Assistant Manager). The pay scale is Rs 70,020-1,18,720.

Here’s MP Apex Bank recruitment 2023 notification.

Vacancy details

Assistant Manager Finance/Accounts: 15

Assistant Manager IT: 3

Assistant Manager Electrical: 2

Assistant Manager Civil: 2

Assistant Manager Marketing: 2

Assistant Manager Law: 2

Assistant Manager Agriculture: 1

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 18-35 years as on April 20, 2023. Relaxation in upper age limit for reserved categories applicable.

Educational Qualification: Graduate degree in relevant field.

Selection process

The selection of candidate will be on the basis of final merit list prepared by IBPS and declared by on the basis of total mark obtained in online exam and interview. Online examination and personal interview will be of 200 and 20 marks separately.

Application Fee

The online application fee is Rs 1200 (General/OBC/EWS candidates) and Rs 900 (SC /ST/PWBD Candidates).

Steps to apply for MP APEX Bank recruitment 2023:



Visit IBPS portal ibps.in Click on the apply link for MPRSB recruitment

Register and apply for the desired post Upload documents, pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout.

Direct link to apply for MP APEX Bank recruitment 2023.