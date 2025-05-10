The Central Selection Board of Constables, Bihar (CSBC) has declared the results of the Bihar Police Constable exam 2023 under Advt. No. 01/2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The written exam was conducted from August 7 to 28, 2024, and the Physical Standard Test (PST) was held from December 9, 2024, to March 10, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 21,391 Police Constable posts.

Steps to download Bihar Police Constable final result 2023

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Bihar Police Constable final result 2023 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Bihar Police Constable final result 2023.