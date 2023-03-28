MAH B.Ed CET admit card 2023 released; check download link
Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the admit cards for the MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed. -CET 2023 and MAH-B.Ed. M.Ed. CET 2023.
Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the admit cards for the MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed.(Four-Year Integrated Course)-CET 2023 and MAH-B.Ed. M.Ed. (Three-Year Integrated Course)-CET 2023. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.
The MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed CET 2023 and MAH-B.Ed. M.Ed. CET 2023 entrance exams will be conducted on April 2.
The MAH-BA-B.Ed BSc-B.Ed CET 2023 will be conducted for the first year of Under Graduate Degree Courses in BA-B.Ed BSc-B.Ed course for the academic year 2023-24. On the other hand, MAH-B.Ed. M.Ed. CET 2023 is being held for the course B.Ed-M.Ed for the academic year 2023-24.
Steps to download MAH CET admit card 2023:
- Visit website cetcell.mahacet.org and go to CET portal
- Click on relevant CET 2023 admit card link
- Login using Application Number, date of birth and security pin
- The MAH CET admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout.
Direct link to download MAH-B.Ed M.Ed. CET admit card 2023.
Direct link to download MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed. CET admit card 2023.