Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the admit cards for the MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed.(Four-Year Integrated Course)-CET 2023 and MAH-B.Ed. M.Ed. (Three-Year Integrated Course)-CET 2023. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed CET 2023 and MAH-B.Ed. M.Ed. CET 2023 entrance exams will be conducted on April 2.

The MAH-BA-B.Ed BSc-B.Ed CET 2023 will be conducted for the first year of Under Graduate Degree Courses in BA-B.Ed BSc-B.Ed course for the academic year 2023-24. On the other hand, MAH-B.Ed. M.Ed. CET 2023 is being held for the course B.Ed-M.Ed for the academic year 2023-24.

Steps to download MAH CET admit card 2023:

Visit website cetcell.mahacet.org and go to CET portal Click on relevant CET 2023 admit card link Login using Application Number, date of birth and security pin The MAH CET admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download MAH-B.Ed M.Ed. CET admit card 2023.

Direct link to download MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed. CET admit card 2023.