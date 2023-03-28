Today is the last day to apply online for the post of Junior Lineman at the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at the official website tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in. The application edit facility will be open from April 1 to 4.

The TSSPDCL recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 1553 Junior Lineman vacancies. The exam will be held on April 30 and the hall tickets will be issued on April 24.

Here’s TSSPDCL Junior Lineman recruitment 2023 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Minimum 18 years and maximum 35 years as of January 1, 2023. Relaxation in upper age limit is permissible up to 5 years for SC/ST/BC/EWS candidates.

Educational Qualification: Must possess SSLC/SSC/10th Class with I.T.I. qualification in Electrical Trade/ Wireman or 2 years Intermediate Vocational course in Electrical Trade.

Selection process

The selection process will involve a written test, followed by a pole climbing test. The candidates who qualify in the Pole climbing test and fall in the zone of selection within notified vacancies will only be eligible for appointment to the post of JLM.

Fees

The applicant must pay Rs 200 towards application fee and Rs 120 towards Examination Fee. SC/ST/BC/EWS are exempted from payment of examination fees.

Steps to apply for TSSPDCL recruitment 2023: