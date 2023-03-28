The Directorate of Government Examination of Tamil Nadu has released the hall ticket for the upcoming SSLC or Class 10 board exams 2023. Students can download their hall tickets from the official website dge.tn.gov.in.

The TN SSLC exams will be held from April 6 to 20 for students in Class 10. The exam will be held in a single session- from 10.00 AM to 1.15 PM.

The SSLC hall tickets can be downloaded using the Application number and date of birth.

Here’s TN SSLC timetable 2023.

Steps to download TN SSLC hall ticket 2023:

Visit official website dge.tn.gov.in Go to Hall tickets section and click on download link Enter Application number and date of birth and submit The TN SSLC hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download TN SSLC hall ticket 2023.