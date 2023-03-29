Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can check and download their answer keys from the official website www.ossc.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, till August 1, 2023.

“Objections, if any, to the above Model answers uploaded are invited from the candidates in writing supported with documentary proof through online mode only to the official E-mail ID of the Commission ‘orissassc@gmail.com’ by 01.04.2023. Objections received beyond the said date will not be entertained,” reads the notification.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on March 26 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon. The exam was held in Balasore, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Koraput, Sambalpur, and Berhampur.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 123 vacancies.

Steps to download the CPGL answer key

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CPGL answer key 2022 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key

Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Mains examination and certificate verification round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.