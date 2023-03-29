The National Testing Agency (NTA) has warned against fake information on social media regarding the release of the City Intimation Slip and Admit Card of JEE Main 2023 session 2. Candidates can check the notice at the NTA portal nta.ac.in.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 will be conducted from April 6 to 12 (reserve dates – 13, 15 April 2023).

“It has been brought to our notice that videos are being circulated on social media platforms which claim to possess “insider” information on date of release of City Intimation Slip and Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2. NTA rejects these claims as fake and misleading. Students and their parents are urged not to fall prey to such videos and YouTube channels hosting these videos,” the notice said.

Moreover, the Agency has asked cndidates to only source authentic information on the JEE (Main) Examination from the official websites i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. The dates of release of City Intimation Slip and Admit Card are announced through Public Notice on the above website only.

Here’s NTA notice on JEE Main 2023.