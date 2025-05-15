JEE Main 2025 Session 2: Paper 2 answer keys released, submit suggestions by May 16
The objection window is open at jeemain.nta.nic.in till May 16, 2025.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2025 Session 2 (JEE Main 2025 Session 2) Paper 2A (B. Arch) & 2B (B. Planning) (April 2025) provisional answer key. Eligible candidates can download the answer key and submit suggestions, if any, at jeemain.nta.nic.in till May 16, 2025.
A fee of Rs 200 per suggestion applies. JEE Mains Session 2 Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning), and Paper 2A and 2B (B. Arch and B. Planning both) were conducted on April 9, 2025.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download JEE Mains Session 2 Paper 2 answer key
Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Paper 2 answer key link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to JEE Mains Session 2 Paper 2 answer key 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.