The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has announced the final exam date of the Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress (UB) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police recruitment 2021. Candidates can check the notice at the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police SI, Sergeant final exam has been scheduled tentatively on April 16 (Sunday). The date of uploading of Admit Cards will be intimated shortly.

The physical tests were conducted from March 15 onwards and the results are expected soon.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 330 vacancies, of which 181 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspector of Kolkata Police, 27 for Sub-Inspectress of Kolkata Police, and 122 for Sergeant in Kolkata Police.

Selection Process

The posts of SI (UB) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police shall be filled up on the basis of qualifying the Preliminary Examination which will act as a screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Combined Competitive Examination and Personality Test to be conducted by the WBPRB.