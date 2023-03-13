West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the call letter for the personality test for the post of Wireless Operator in West Bengal Police Telecommunications 2020. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The Personality Test is scheduled to be conducted on and from March 20, 2023.

The candidate shall have to produce the printout of their e-Call Letters at the allotted venue for appearing in the said Personality Test, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

