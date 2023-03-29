Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will soon release the admit card for the posts of Junior Stenographer, Junior Typist-cum-Junior Storekeeper, Junior storekeeper, and Clear cum Librarian. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in from April 3, 2023.

The Preliminary Examination of Combined Recruitment is scheduled to be held on April 9 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon through OMR answer key. The exam will be held all over the State in 30 districts.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Jr Steno, Jr Storekeeper and other posts admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.