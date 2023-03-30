Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the revised dates for the cancelled examination for the post of Assistant Executive Engineers. Candidates can download the new schedule from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 8, 9, and 21, 2023. Eligible applicants will be able to download their hall tickets one week prior to the examination from the Commission’s website.

“The Commission has decided to re-conduct the Examinations for the posts of Assistant Executive Engineers vide Notification No: 12/2022 dated 03/09/2022, which were cancelled earlier,” reads the notification

Here’s the new AEE exam schedule.

Earlier, the exam was held on January 22, 2023.

The TSPSC AEE recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1540 Assistant Executive Engineer vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on AEE 2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.