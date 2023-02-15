Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the preliminary answer key for the Assistant Executive Engineers exam. Candidates can download the answer keys along with their OMR Answer sheets from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC AEE exam was held on January 22. The TSPSC AEE recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1540 Assistant Executive Engineer vacancies.

Candidates will be able to raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till February 16 upto 5.00 PM.

The digital copies of 1,22,703 scanned OMR Answer sheets are also available on the website till March 10.

Here’s TSPSC AEE answer key notice.

Steps to download TSPSC AEE answer key 2023

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Assistant Executive Engineers answer key link

Select paper/ subject The TSPSC Assistant Executive Engineers answer key will appear on screen

Download and check Match with the response sheet to calculate probable score.

Direct link to check TSPSC AEE answer key 2023.