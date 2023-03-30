Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has postponed the online application deadline for recruitment to the post of Physical Training Instructor in the Higher Education Department. Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in till April 10, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 53 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 40 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed to reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A master’s degree in Physical Education or Master’s degree in Sports Science with at least 55% marks or equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed with a consistently good academic record. Marks relaxation to reserved category candidates. More details in the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to reserved category candidates.

Steps to apply for PTI posts

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on Jobs/Online Application under Recruitment tab Now Click on the application link for PTI posts Login and fill up the application form, upload the documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.