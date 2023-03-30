Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the examination schedule for various posts including Chief Librarian in Cultural Department, Medical Officer (Allopathic) Backlog, Assistant Engineer (Civil) in Jal Shakti Department and Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination. Candidates can check and download the examination schedule from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The written examination for the post of Chief Librarian and Medical Officer (Allopathic) backlog is scheduled to be conducted on May 4, 2023. The examinations for the posts of Assistant Engineer will be held on May 14, whereas the exam for Prosecuting Officer posts is scheduled to commence on May 29, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 120 PO posts, 378 Medical Officer posts, 50 Assistant Engineer (Civil) posts, and 2 Chief Librarian posts.

Steps to download the exam schedule

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on “Whats New....Conduct of Chief Librarian examination 2021, Medical Officer Allopathic, AE Civil 2021 and Prosecuting Officer Main Examination 2022” The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.